Black Eyed Peas doing livestream from the pyramids of Giza, Egypt next month

Courtesy Black Eyed Peas

LIVENow, the platform that brought you Dua Lipa‘s Studio 2054 livestream last year, is teaming up with the Black Eyed Peas for a performance in a truly memorable setting.

The group will be performing from the Great Pyramids of Egypt in Giza on October 2. 13,000 fans from Egypt will attend but LIVENow will broadcast the show to a global audience. Tickets are on sale now and range from $10 to $75.

With VIP and VVIP Pass tickets, you’ll get signed digital artwork, and special behind-the-scenes footage. A VVIP pass gets you that, plus a live feed from the group’s personal greenroom, plus a custom limited-edition lithograph that’s been created just for this performance.

