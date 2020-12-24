Black Eyed Peas urge gamers to #PlayApartTogether this Christmas

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

As much as you might want to be in the same room with your friends playing video games this weekend, the Black Eyed Peas wish you wouldn’t.

The group has teamed with gaming company Zynga for #PlayApartTogether, a gaming industry initiative encouraging people to stay safe this holiday season by staying apart and wearing masks. BEP member Taboo has recorded a special video message that’s being shared through a network of more than 80 video game companies.

“Please show love and respect to the doctors, nurses and front-line workers who are working around the clock during this holiday season by wearing a mask,” says Taboo. “Stay safe. Please take care of one another. Happy New Year, Happy Holidays and much love from the Black Eyed Peas. Play apart together.”

A Zynga executive says in a statement, “We’re so thankful that the Black Eyed Peas, whose impact on culture and music is immeasurable, are bringing their words of strength and inspiration to the movement so we can head to a new year on a high note.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Eyed Peas have had a pretty good year: Their latest project, Translation, became their first charting album since 2010, and featured Latin hits like “Mamacita” and the Shakira collabo “Girl Like Me.” They also got to close the MTV VMAs, where they were nominated for two awards. Plus, their 2003 song “Where Is the Love” got a whole new life on TikTok thanks to the “Me on My Way” trend.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.