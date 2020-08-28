BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's "Ice Cream" is finally here! Listen now

NBC

The dog days of summer are winding down, but that didn’t stop BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez from making people sweat listening to their brand new single “Ice Cream.” The highly anticipated collaboration and accompanying music video both dropped Friday, which celebrate the tasty treat that can be enjoyed year round.

To those paying attention to the lyrics quickly realize, though, that the girls aren’t singing about actual ice cream, the delicious creamy treat, they’re talking about themselves in a song filled to the brim with frisky double entendres.

So, consider this K-pop’s version of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s rap anthem “WAP.”

“I know that my heart could be so cold/ But I’m sweet for you come put me in a cone/ You’re the only touch, yeah, they get me melting/ He’s my favorite flavor/ Always gonna pick him,” Gomez and the K-pop girl group cheekily sing in some tamer lyrics.

The song’s cheerful beat stands in direct contrast to the song’s mature lyrics, along with the chorus where the girls playfully chant “Ice cream/ Chillin, chillin/ Ice cream/ Chillin'” twice in the end.

The music video relies on adorable imagery, transporting the girls to an ice cream fantasy land that features some adorable animals — such as a golden retriever and a capybara — along with chocolate covered houses, retro ice cream parlors and a hot pink tennis court.

The video ends with the girls playing in a literal ice cream amusement park complete with a blow up slide and metallic pink Mercedes Benz power wheels.

“Ice Cream” follows BLACKPINK’s Billboard topping “How You Like That,” which also broke several YouTube records, such as most viewed video and music video in 24 hours along with most viewers for a video premiere.

Their record, The Album, drops October 10.