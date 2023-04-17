Blackpink announces World Tour [Born Pink] Encore stadium dates

Courtesy AEG Presents

As promised, fresh from their history-making headlining performance at Coachella, Blackpink has confirmed more live shows across the U.S.

The group’s World Tour [Born Pink] Encore will be comprised of four stops: East Rutherford, New Jersey’s, MetLife Stadium on August 12; Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on August 18; San Francisco’s Oracle Park on August 22; and LA’s Dodger Stadium on August 26.

For information on how you can register or verify your registration for the Blink Membership Presale and for the general presale, visit blackpinklive.com. To be eligible for the presale, you have to have a Blink Membership via Weverse and register on that platform.

The presale starts April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express® Card Members can access a presale that same day starting at 12 p.m. local time. VIP tickets will also be available starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Those give you access to a preshow soundcheck by the group, limited-edition merchandise, great seats and more.

The general sale begins Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

Blackpink will headline Coachella’s second weekend on April 22.

