BLACKPINK becomes most subscribed artist on YouTube

Courtesy of YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK is now officially the most subscribed artist on YouTube, with over 65.5 million subscribers.

The K-pop girl group breaks the record previously held by Justin Bieber. In a statement, the group calls the achievement “unbelievable.”

“It’s a precious moment gifted to us by our BLINKS(Fans),” they say. “We would like to dedicate this honor to all of our fans around the world who have loved and supported us throughout.”

BLACKPINK adds, “Our BLINKS contributed a lot to this achievement, therefore we hope they also enjoy this honor. The YouTube platform was one of the most effective ways of communicating with our fans under the unprecedented situation. We will continue to bring positivity and great energy through our music and videos.”

BLACKPINK also has four of the all-time top 24-hour music video debuts and boasts four entries in YouTube’s Billion Views Club. Over the past year alone, the ladies have racked up more than 9.7 billion views globally and are among the top-10 most-viewed artists in the world.

