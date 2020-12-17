BLACKPINK postpones global livestream experience due to COVID-19 restrictions

ABC

BLACKPINK announced Wednesday that it’s highly anticipated livestream concert experience will have to be delayed. The postponement was enacted due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in their home country, South Korea.

Called THE SHOW, the event hosted by the K-pop group was to take place on December 27 — but the date has now been moved to January 31, 2021 at 12 a.m. EST. It will still take place on their YouTube channel.

“We can’t wait to meet our BLINKS as soon as possible, but in order to comply with the South Korean COVID-19 prevention guidelines and to ensure a safe performance, we have unfortunately made the decision to postpone THE SHOW from December 27 to January 31 of next year,” BLACKPINK said in a statement.

Through our concert, we wanted to give you some sort of comfort during these difficult times, but the health and safety of everyone taking part in THE SHOW is our top priority,” the “Ice Cream” singers continued. “In order to make sure that we prepare for the concert in a safe environment, we have decided to postpone THE SHOW.”

Tickets to the December performance will be refunded, but fans can re-purchase their new membership on the group’s YouTube page.

It costs $30 for the show, the rebroadcast and access to custom emojis, and $40 for all those things, plus behind-the-scenes content.

South Korea is in the middle of an unprecedented new wave of COVID-19. The nation marked a record number of new cases on Tuesday and, a day later, marked its deadliest day when 22 coronavirus patients succumbed to the illness, says the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The rise in cases and deaths has the nation’s government debating on increasing restrictions to maximum levels.