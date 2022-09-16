BLACKPINK says this isn’t their comeback era: “We never left”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

BLACKPINK released their music video for “Shut Down,” the latest single off their newly released album, BORN PINK. The group was clear about one thing in the song, rapping: “It’s not a comeback since we never left.”

The feisty music video sees the group — comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — asserting their dominance by sitting on a blinged-out tank and running through a city filled with BLACKPINK signs.

BORN PINK dropped Friday. To celebrate its release, Los Angeles is now home to the BORN PINK: The Pop-Up Experience, which runs all weekend long. Fans can visit the site at 8175 Melrose Avenue until Sunday at 6 p.m. PT.

BLACKPINK’s new pop-up experience is in partnership with Spotify, which revealed the group broke a new record on their site. After releasing the track “Pink Venom” last month, the song became this year’s most-streamed single by a female act.

It’s been nearly two years since BLACKPINK released an album. They released their debut studio work, The Album, in October 2020.

Lisa chatted with CR Fashion Book about the new album and how the band maps out their new phases in music. Billboard obtained an advance copy of the spread, which airs as part of the mag’s fall/winter edition.

“Before our comebacks, we always get into lengthy conversations about what we can do to improve,” Lisa said. “We try to bring out the best outcomes by discussing our thoughts on music videos, outfits, choreography, and even the littlest details such as hair colors.”

Lisa opened up about the two-year wait for the new album and revealed she has kept herself pretty busy in the meantime. She said she’s been working to “improve myself as an artist” by working in music, photography and fashion.

