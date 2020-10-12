BLACKPINK scores highest-charting album by a girl group since 2008

Watch out, BTS: BLACKPINK‘s coming for your K-Pop crown.

The group’s debut, simply titled The Album, has debuted at number two on the Billboard chart with first-week sales of 110,000 units. That makes BLACKPINK the highest-charting all-female group since 2008, when Danity Kane — ‘memba them? — debuted at number-one with their album Welcome to the Dollhouse.

The Album features collaborations with Cardi B and Selena Gomez; the one with Selena, “Ice Cream,” debuted at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Album also includes “How You Like That,” which was named Song of the Summer at the 2020 MTV VMAs.

Previously, BLACKPINK had scored two EPs that reached the top 40: Kill This Love and Square Up. They’ve also recorded collaborations with Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

On Wednesday, Netflix will premiere the group’s documentary Light Up the Sky, which details the quartet’s journey to worldwide success.

By Andrea Dresdale

