BLACKPINK taps Sabrina Carpenter to support their London BST Hyde Park show

﻿BLACKPINK ﻿will headline the BST Hyde Park London show this summer, becoming the first K-pop act to headline a major U.K. festival. They won’t be alone, because they tapped Sabrina Carpenter to give them a hand.

Sabrina reacted to the Thursday announcement on her Instagram Story, writing, “Uhh cannot wait is an understatement.” Sabrina just released emails i can’t send fwd:, which is a deluxe version of her new album. She also has a new remix of the song “Nonsense,” which features Coi Leray, coming out Friday.

In addition to Sabrina, BLACKPINK announced three other supporting acts for their July 2 show: British artists Mae Stephens and Caity Baser, and South Korean rock act The Rose.

Tickets to the show are on sale now.

