BLACKPINK to preview upcoming livestream concert on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

BLACKPINK in your area! The K-pop girl group sensation will be dropping by The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night to preview their upcoming livestream concert experience, THE SHOW.

The ladies will chat with Corden from the concert venue in Seoul, South Korea and give fans a sneak peek performance from the exclusive YouTube concert, which is set to take place this weekend.

THE SHOW will be BLACKPINK’s first-ever livestream concert and will mark the first time they get to perform multiple songs from their 2020 album, THE ALBUM. The group also revealed that group member Rosé would be debuting a song from her upcoming solo project during the concert.

THE SHOW streams Saturday, January 30 at 9 p.m. PST and Sunday, January 31 at 12 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. KST. You can buy access by visiting BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel and clicking the “JOIN” button.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.