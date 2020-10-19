BLACKPINK's Lisa named new face of MAC Cosmetics

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has lined up a gig solo from her groupmates — but it’s not music related.

The singer has been announced as the new global ambassador for M·A·C Cosmetics. She becomes the first-ever K-pop idol to star in an international campaign for the brand.

“M·A·C is truly at the forefront of trendsetting, which reminds me every time I see a M·A·C campaign or the incredible looks their artists create backstage at fashion weeks around the world,” Lisa says in a statement obtained by Billboard.

“It’s an honor to partner with a brand with such an incredible heritage and unrivaled expertise in makeup artistry,” she adds. “I am thrilled and looking forward to this journey!”

M·A·C’s SVP and Global Creative Director Drew Elliott calls Lisa the “perfect match” for the beauty brand given her “unparalleled talent and bold, fashion-forward style.”

You can shop Lisa’s signature look now on MACCosmetics.com.

By Andrea Tuccillo

FOR THE LOVE OF LISA 💜! We’re pumped to finally announce Lisa from Blackpink as the newest face of M·A·C Cosmetics. We’ve got so many major surprises in store for our new Global Brand Ambassador. So, sign up for our emails to stay up-to-date on all things Lisa! #MACLOVESLISA pic.twitter.com/fjfOENHisZ — maccosmetics (@MACcosmetics) October 19, 2020



