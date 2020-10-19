Music News

By MOViN 92.5 |

BLACKPINK's Lisa named new face of MAC Cosmetics

Getty_Lisa_101920
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has lined up a gig solo from her groupmates — but it’s not music related.

The singer has been announced as the new global ambassador for M·A·C Cosmetics. She becomes the first-ever K-pop idol to star in an international campaign for the brand.

“M·A·C is truly at the forefront of trendsetting, which reminds me every time I see a M·A·C campaign or the incredible looks their artists create backstage at fashion weeks around the world,” Lisa says in a statement obtained by Billboard.

“It’s an honor to partner with a brand with such an incredible heritage and unrivaled expertise in makeup artistry,” she adds. “I am thrilled and looking forward to this journey!”

M·A·C’s SVP and Global Creative Director Drew Elliott calls Lisa the “perfect match” for the beauty brand given her “unparalleled talent and bold, fashion-forward style.”

You can shop Lisa’s signature look now on MACCosmetics.com.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.