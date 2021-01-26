"Blinding Lights?" Ariana Grande? Drake? Bet now on The Weeknd's halftime performance

Instead of boring bets like which team will win the coin flip and who will score the most touchdowns, Bovada lets you place what are called “prop bets” on minutiae like what song Weeknd will play first, what song he’ll play last, which special guests will join him onstage and whether or not he’ll have a wardrobe malfunction.

Strangely, there’s no option to bet on whether or not the singer will have bandages all over his face, or whether or not he’ll be wearing bizarre prosthetics that make him look like he had botched plastic surgery.

Super Bowl LV airs February 5 on CBS, and in case you’re wondering what betting’s like so far, here are some of those odds:

Will Weeknd mention his home country of Canada?

Yes: 11/4

No: 2/9

How many songs will he play?

Over 8: 4/7

Under 8: 27/20

Which song will he play last?

“Blinding Lights”: 5/12

“Can’t Feel My Face”: 16/1

“Starboy”: 14/1

“I Feel It Coming”: 25/1

“Heartless”: 14/1

“Save Your Tears”: 27/4

Which song will he play first?

“Blinding Lights”: 4/1

“Can’t Feel My Face”: 17/4

“Starboy”: 7/1

“I Feel It Coming”: 20/1

“Heartless”: 10/1

“Save Your Tears”: 5/1

Will there be a wardrobe malfunction?

Yes: 12/1

No: 1/80

Will Ariana Grande join Weeknd onstage?

Yes: 9/2

No: 2/17

Will Doja Cat join Weeknd onstage?

Yes: 17/4

No: 1/8

Will Drake join Weeknd onstage?

Yes: 9/2

No: 17/2

Will Kenny G join Weeknd onstage?

Yes: 4/1

No: 1/7

Will Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid been shown on camera during his performance?

Yes: 7/1

No: 1/16

You can also bet on how long it’ll take country star Eric Church and R&B star Jazmine Sullivan to sing the national anthem. Visit Bovada.lv for all the options.

By Andrea Dresdale

