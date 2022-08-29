Britney Spears addresses deleted voice memo about conservatorship: “I have to honor myself”

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears is clarifying why she posted — and quickly deleted — a 22-minute voice memo documenting her conservatorship and subsequent fallout with her family.

The Grammy winner took to Twitter to share more of her thoughts on Sunday. Britney first started off thanking Sir Elton John for including her on their new song “Hold Me Closer” before opening up about her family woes.

“Complacency has always been a boring tactic that feels safe … music … creation … producing is where my heart lies and lifts me with inspiration,” she wrote. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with someone who is beautiful and kind on all levels.”

In a follow up, Britney expressed, “I’m honored and I feel loved by his awareness and acknowledgement, not by only my involement [sic] with a song but by my struggles and what I’ve been through !!! He knows the hardships of the world on a bigger scale.”

The singer then opened up about why she speaks out, explaining, “I have to honor myself and realize it’s not about pleasing others or driving yourself crazy on what other[s] think … to honor myself … and value myself is the only way to something we all seek … Self love … value of self”

Britney further noted “life is short” and that she plans to “smile like there’s no tomorrow.”

As for Britney’s deleted audio memo, her mother Lynne is taking issue with some of the comments made. The “Circus” singer expressed confusion about why her family didn’t join the #FreeBritney movement when it gained traction in 2017.

Lynne posted on Instagram that she has “tried my best” to advocate for Britney. “I have never and will never turn my back on you,” she continued and called for a “private” conversation between them.

Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

