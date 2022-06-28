Britney Spears admits social media makes her wants to “crawl into a hole”

James Devaney/WireImage

Even Britney Spears has to hit the pause button on social media. The “Toxic” singer opened up to fans about how it affects her self-esteem and mental health.

“Do you know how many times I literally wanted to crawl in a hole and feel like an idiot while looking at social media ???” she shared while posting a video of her, Robert Pattinson and Cade Hudson dancing to Katy Perry‘s “Firework.”

The Grammy winner noted she’s only human and isn’t perfect, even though she will come across posts of women with “hot bodies” that make her feel like she has to be. “I lose my phone 3x a day, can’t find my shades when they are on top of my head … I’m human and I do my best !!! i know I completely suck most of the time but I still try my best.”

Britney also spoke of watching people edit her photos and videos during her conservatorship, so she is “well aware” of what’s happening behind the scenes when she looks at social media posts. She also said she is “leaving the whole system behind.”

Joking that her dancing video is her attempt to “be like Batman,” whom Pattinson plays, Britney noted, “It’s a hard world but we’re all fireworks as @katyperry says … I mean ask Batman if he knows !!!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.