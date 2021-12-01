Britney Spears and Olivia Rodrigo among prestigious Bloomberg 50 list of innovators

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Each year, Bloomberg Businessweek issues its list of the 50 people who made the biggest impact on the global business landscape. This year, Britney Spears and Olivia Rodrigo both made the prestigious list.

Bloomberg said Britney deserves a spot on their roundup not only for the role she played in terminating her own 13-year conservatorship, but because she changed the public’s opinion of conservatorships as a whole. The outlet focused on the Grammy-winner’s bombshell court statements in June, and said the weight of her words carried beyond the music industry. Political leaders, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, were disturbed by Britney’s allegations and are now pushing to change conservatorship laws. Five months after Britney’s statements, a judge terminated her conservatorship.

Olivia Rodrigo is among the youngest people to make the Bloomberg 50. The outlet honored the unmistakable impact the 18-year-old had on music industry and lauded the multiple streaming records set by her debut single, “drivers license” — including the fastest song to hit over 100 million streams. Bloomberg also said her debut album, SOUR, is among the most successful releases of 2021.

Taylor Swift didn’t make the list this year, but that’s because people can only make the Bloomberg 50 once. She was previously honored in 2018, but the outlet wanted to recognize how she shook up the music industry this year and sparked debate on artists’ rights. After nemesis Scooter Braun sold her master recordings to a private equity firm for $300 million, Taylor re-recorded her music as “Taylor’s Version” albums. With the old catalogue directly competing against her new versions on the radio, streaming services and at retailers, Taylor is directly cutting into the profit those master recordings could have made had she not pulled such an unconventional move.

