Britney Spears apologizes on Instagram for “pretending like I’ve been OK”

One day after Wednesday’s bombshell testimony at her conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears apologized to her fans for “pretending like I’ve been OK.”

“I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing…I think that’s what we all strive for,” she shared on Instagram. “That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s***** a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.”

“I’m bringing this to peoples [sic] attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not,” the “Toxic” singer continued. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years.”

Spears blames a combination of pride and embarrassment for her silence, adding that pretending to be okay actually helped her.

“So I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through,” she explained, “and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales !!!!!”

The post includes a graphic with a quote attributed to Albert Einstein that reads, “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.”

