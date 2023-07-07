Britney Spears breaks silence after being “back handed” by Victor Wembanyama’s security guard

Britney Spears has broken her silence after an alleged altercation with a security guard in Las Vegas.

Taking to Instagram Thursday, July 6, the pop star set the record straight after Damian Smith, Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs reportedly struck her in the face when she tapped NBA star Victor Wembanyama on the shoulder at the ARIA Hotel.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night,” she began.

In her post, Britney emphasized that she approached Wembanyama to congratulate him on his success, but Smith’s response was excessive and left her glasses knocked off.

The “Hold Me Closer” singer continued, “It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention,”I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causes my glasses [to fall] off my face.”

Britney went on to explain that she gets “swarmed by people all the time,” including the night of this incident, but her security team “didn’t hit any of them.”

“Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you,” she wrote.

The singer expressed her disappointment in not receiving a public apology from Wembanyama, his security, or their organization and concluded with gratitude for the support she has received and thanked the Las Vegas Police Department for their assistance.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.