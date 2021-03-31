Britney Spears "cried for two weeks" after 'Framing Britney Spears' doc

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Britney Spears finally weighed in on the New York Times/FX unauthorized documentary Framing Britney Spears, which she says left her in tears.

Alongside a video on Instagram of herself dancing to Aerosmith‘s “Crazy,” Britney wrote in part, “As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

Framing Britney Spears, which was released in February, outlined the singer’s legal battle over who should control her conservatorship, which the fan-led #FreeBritney movement believes is no longer necessary. It also examined her treatment by the paparazzi and other media.

While the documentary evidently wasn’t what Britney expected, she said she’s choosing to stay positive and focus on things that bring her joy, like dancing.

“For my sanity I need to dance to [Steven Tyler of Aerosmith] every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive!!!” she wrote. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness !!!!”

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.