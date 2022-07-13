Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander pleads not guilty to felony stalking charge, remains in jail

Rattanakun Thongbun / EyeEm

On Tuesday, Britney Spears‘ former husband Jason Alexander pleaded not guilty to charges connected with his alleged attempt to crash her wedding last month, Page Six reports.

Alexander was arraigned Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court. He entered a not guilty plea to counts of felony stalking with a prior domestic violence conviction and three misdemeanor counts of aggravated trespassing, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery.

On top of that, he faces a “special enhancement charge” — not a good thing — because at the time of his arrest, he was on probation for an unrelated case in Tennessee. He denied those allegations during the arraignment.

Prior to Britney’s June 9 wedding to Sam Asghari, Alexander allegedly broke into Britney’s house in Thousand Oaks, California, and, according to a security guard, tried several times to open the door to the singer’s locked bedroom. Police found he was armed with a box cutter at the time of his arrest.

After Alexander’s arrest, Britney was granted a restraining order and, according to Page Six, fired her security team.

Britney and Alexander, her childhood friend, married in Las Vegas in 2004; the marriage was annulled 55 hours later.

