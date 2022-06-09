Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander attempts to crash her wedding

Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Police responded to a trespassing call and arrested Jason for an out-of-county warrant, the Ventura County Sheriff confirms to ABC News. He has been transported to the Ventura County Jail. Police are still investigating the trespassing incident.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Jason was seen live streaming on Instagram as he attempted to gain access to the event, which is taking place at Britney’s LA home. He’s heard identifying himself and asking where Britney is. He claims Britney invited him but then says he’s here to “crash the wedding.” The stream ends as security moves in to restrain him.

Britney and Jason, who were childhood friends, were married in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony in 2004, but their marriage was annulled after 55 hours.

