Britney Spears’ father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star’s estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources.

Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter’s financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship — a request Britney made in June.

“The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed,” the documents state. “Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to ‘let her have her life back.'”

Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny still has to approve Jamie Spears’ filing.

Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, responded to last month’s filing by saying he was “pleased” by the turn of events, but noted that he will continue his “vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years,” and accused Jamie of “reaping millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate.”

Following news of the filing, Rosengart called it “a massive legal victory” and “vindication.”

“Having exposed his misconduct and plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered,” he said in a statement. “There is no settlement.”

“To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue,” Rosengart continued.

The move comes almost a month after Jamie Spears filed documents agreeing step down as the “Toxic” singer’s conservator.

In statements to an L.A. Superior Court judge earlier this year, Britney, 39, demanded that her father be removed from her conservatorship and accused him of being “abusive.” During her bombshell testimony, she also told Judge Penny that everyone involved in the conservatorship “should be in jail.”

Jamie Spears has denied any wrongdoing. He has not overseen his daughter’s personal affairs since 2019, when Jodi Montgomery was appointed to that role by the court. He has continued to oversee his daughter’s financial affairs.

Penny had been set to rule on a petition filed by Rosengart to remove Jamie Spears as conservator on September 29.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.