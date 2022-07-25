Britney Spears fawns over Taron Egerton: “Such a freaking fan”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Actor Taron Egerton can count Britney Spears among his millions of fans.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the Grammy winner shared a video of her hanging out with Egerton on a rooftop. “Coolest guy ever,” she raved of the Rocketman actor. “Such a freaking fan… I was so stupid.”

The post, which consists of photos and video, shows the two exchanging friendly hugs. It turns out the video was shot by Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, who turns the camera toward himself during one of the hugs and jokes, “You gotta get your hands off my wife.”

The post was deleted a few hours later.

Britney and Egerton are both friends with Sir Elton John, who invited the “Toxic” singer to his 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party a few months ago. Britney sent Asghari to attend in her place, but she wasn’t the only one who had to miss out on the festivities — the “I’m Still Standing” singer was also a no-show because there was a scheduling conflict.

