Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari talks “new chapter” following visit from Donatella Versace

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Britney Spears tantalized fans with her upcoming wedding plans by confirming none other than Donatella Versace was designing her gown.

The “Toxic” singer teased her forthcoming nuptials on Friday by sharing photos of a recent house visit from the luxury fashion designer. “Look who came to visit,” Britney announced, adding the two of them “are up to no good.”

They were all smiles as they posed for a series of photos, but fans were not given a hint or sneak peek at Britney’s dress design. The Grammy winner first revealed Versace was “making my dress as we speak” in November.

Donatella told ﻿Entertainment Tonight ﻿of their recent meeting, “I went to see Britney because I always care about her. The last time she was in Milan was like 15 years ago, so I brought a few pictures to show to her. She was so moved.”

“She went through hell and back… I cannot imagine what she went through,” the fashion pioneer remarked of Britney’s 13-year conservatorship that was terminated late last year. She said Britney was in “great spirits” during their meeting and called her “special” as well as someone with “a good heart.”

It is currently unknown when Britney will tie the knot with fiancé Sam Asghari. The two announced their engagement in September.

As for Sam, he also caught up with ﻿Entertainment Tonight ﻿at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party on Sunday night to talk about their upcoming big day. “Everything’s amazing. We’re so excited to be starting a new chapter,” he expressed. “Everything is so positive from here on out.”

Sam also revealed he “doesn’t think we’ll have a bachelor party” because he thinks “they are in the past.” He also joked that he’s currently holding auditions for his best man.

