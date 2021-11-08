Britney Spears’ former business manager denies bugging her bedroom, controlling medications

Britney Spears‘ former business manager, Lou Taylor, is denying claims of bugging the singer’s bedroom and controlling her medications.

The denial comes as Taylor and her team filed a motion to block a request for the accounting records from the last 13 years from Taylor’s Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, which, according to court documents obtained by People, began working with Spears in 2019.

The company states in the motion, “No one at Tri Star has ever had any control over Ms. Spears’ medical treatment.”

The statement continues, “No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears’ electronic communications. No one at Tri Star has ever had authority to approve security protocols. No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears’ bedroom. No one at Tri Star has ever received any compensation related to Ms. Spears or her Estate that is not accurately reflected in the accountings filed or to be filed in this case.”

Britney is currently in the midst of attempting to end her conservatorship. The next court hearing is set for November 12, where Judge Brenda J. Penny will consider terminating it.

