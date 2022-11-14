Britney Spears hints she doesn’t want to prosecute her family over alleged conservatorship abuse

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears unleashed another poignant essay about adjusting to her life post-conservatorship, and this one raised a few eyebrows over what she said about wanting to persecute her family.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the pop singer hinted that she doesn’t want to go through the lengthy process of going to court over the alleged abuse she suffered during her 13-year conservatorship.

“People say you will have to put up a lot of money and sue and sit for hours and not be able to use my feet again. When I want to run outside … NO THANK YOU to prove these allegations are true !!! I will never put up more money to go to court to see if my dad gets prosecuted,” she wrote.

The singer added, “I choose to smile and put it in my family’s face until the day I die.”

This is an about-face from what she said a year ago to California Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny﻿. “I’m in shock. I’m traumatized. … I’m so angry it’s insane,” she expressed in her bombshell testimony that laid out the alleged abuse she suffered. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you.”

Britney also told the judge, “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me… They should be in jail.”

