Britney Spears jokes she looks like that girl in Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” video

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake was taking a not-so-subtle jab at his ex Britney Spears when he cast a Britney lookalike in his 2002 “Cry Me a River” video. But it seems like Britney can have a good laugh about it now.

In a new Instagram post where she tries on a bunch of outfits and a familiar-looking hat, the singer makes a joke about her video twin.

“Thoughts while making this video … Hmmmm something looks familiar …. The hat …. wait I look like that girl in the Justin Timberlake video with that hat in Cry Me A River !!!” she writes in the caption.

“Oh sh** that’s ME !!! I’m Britney Spears ??? I guess I forget that sometimes,” she adds with the crying laughing emoji.

Earlier this year, following the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary, Justin issued a public apology to Britney for comments he made following their breakup. He also supported her after her bombshell conservatorship testimony in June.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” he wrote. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.