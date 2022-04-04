Britney Spears lashes out at her parents: “My family has broken me so much”

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Britney Spears spoke out against her family in a scathing Instagram caption, which she promptly edited out moments later.

Speaking about how her mother Lynne Spears, “Thrived on drama,” the Grammy winner claimed she would be kept up all night because her parents would shout at each other “from the rooftops” when she was a child.

“No lie !!! All night long arguing with a drunk man who couldn’t even talk … Why ???,” she marveled, adding “Traditionally, growing up going to therapy WHERE I COME FROM is looked down on !!! I mean MY PARENTS never went to therapy, they THRIVED AND LIVED WITH DRAMA every day.”

Britney then discussed her own experiences with therapy, revealing she is “extremely embarrassed to talk about my personal life.” Referencing her 13-year conservatorship, she added, “That’s why forcing me so long to talk in therapy has never been my style yet at this point … my family has broken me so much I do need a little therapy.”

Britney again slammed the books her mother and little sister, Jamie Lynn, recently published. “We are entitled to our own story but this drama is the devil,” she said and hinted that those books are more than just “a little gossip.”‘

“I am not the type of person to air dirty laundry but I’m sure as hell not going to sit back and be my family’s,” she declared. “My family again I will SAY IT … took it way too far with me I’m still not done.” She also hinted that the stories she has yet to tell will “blow the f***ing house down !!!”

Britney has since switched gears on Instagram and instead has been showing videos of her relaxing trip to Maui as well as video updates of her new puppy, Sawyer.

