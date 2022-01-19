Britney Spears’ lawyer claims Jamie Spears took more than $36 million during conservatorship

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Britney Spears‘ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, leveled serious accusations against her father, Jamie Spears. One states that $36 million was taken from the pop star’s estate as payments to himself and his legal team.

Variety obtained copies of the court documents Rosengart filed Wednesday, which state Spears paid himself “at least $6 million” over the course of the 13-year conservatorship. The documents detailed the patriarch’s payment plan and found his most recent payment, which was in 2020, was for $192,000.

As for the remaining amount, Rosengart says it was “petitioned for fees to be paid to dozens of different law firms” — to the tune of over $30 million.

“Mr. Spears, an ignominiously-suspended conservator — of a conservatorship that has been terminated — now seeks to siphon even more money from his daughter,” the documents continue, stating Spears should be mandated to cover his own legal expenses and not rely on his daughter’ money, adding, “If he has already dissipated those funds, he should consider hiring other, less expensive counsel whom he can afford.”

The court documents also claim Spears approached the Cooking Channel and other networks in 2015 with a show pitch, titled Cookin’ Cruzin’ and Chaos with Jamie Spears, and asked one of Britney’s music advisors to help develop a promo reel.

“Mr. Spears also exploited his role as Conservator to prevail upon Ms. Spears’s tour staff to help him turn his catering business into a Hollywood career,” the documents further state.

Forensic investigator ﻿Sherine Ebadi, a former FBI special agent, has since been hired to look into how Spears managed his daughter’s financial affairs.

ABC Audio has reached out to both Rosengart and Jamie Spears’ attorney, Alex Weingarten, for comment, but they have not responded as of print time.

