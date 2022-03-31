Britney Spears’ lawyer explains why he took on her case: “I was concerned, even before getting involved”

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November and credits her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, for making it happen. Now, the attorney is explaining why he wanted to represent the singer in the first place.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Rosengart revealed, “I was concerned, even before getting involved, about why this woman appeared to have some of her fundamental rights and civil liberties stripped away.”

“As a former federal prosecutor, I had experience with criminal defendants who were charged with committing heinous crimes, and they had the right to choose their own counsel, yet Britney did not have that right,” he continued, equating Britney’s treatment to “bullying.”

Said Rosengart, “It was troubling to me both personally and professionally, and I felt I could help stop it, as a lawyer and otherwise. That’s a pledge I made.”

He said he went in with a “strategic” plan of attack to get Britney out of the conservatorship quickly, explaining, “I knew we’d be able to get a much faster hearing if we tried to bifurcate this — first moving to suspend the father [Jamie Spears] and removing that impediment on the way to termination.”

Rosengart said it was “one of the best days I had” when he was able to call Britney on September 29 and tell her Mr. Spears was suspended as her conservator. “She was away at the time, and I told her she’d be able to wake up the next morning — for the first time in 13 years — without her father being conservator of the estate. That was what she wanted, and she was elated,” he said.

While the experience has been “an incredibly arduous yet exciting journey,” Rosengart says the case is ongoing because “We are still looking at everything, including following the money.”

