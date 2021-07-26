Britney Spears’ longtime agent breaks silence on conservatorship

Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

Britney Spears‘ friend and longtime agent Cade Hudson has joined the chorus of people speaking out against her conservatorship.

TMZ reports Hudson took to his private social media account over the weekend to weigh in on the matter, sharing, “I’ve kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her -Britney lm [sic] now speaking up.”

Offering his explanation for Britney’s 2007 breakdown, Cade writes, “Britney who was accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship?”

“Sexism at its best,” Cade declares.

“This is a violation of someone’s basic human rights that were taken away,” he continues. “I’ve kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my a** off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won’t even dignify mentioning his name. I’m officially done being quiet.”

“The system and the public failed her,” he adds. “Her new attorney is the best of the best and knows that the work has just begun but it’s progress & hope and that’s all we can ask for now until action can be taken.”

“Time to get my girl and best friend back… @Britneyspears it’s your time – the world is listening and is on your side. The world NEEDS you freed and back,” Cade concludes.

