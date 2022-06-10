Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari nearly 9 months after announcing engagement

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married.

The couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, a source close to the couple tells ABC News.

Around 60 guests were in attendance, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton,” insiders tell People magazine.

Spears wore a gown by famed fashion house Versace and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley‘s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” added the source.

Her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were not in attendance at the wedding but are “happy” for their mom, a lawyer for Kevin Federline told People on Thursday.

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, got engaged in September 2021 when the Iranian-born fitness instructor and actor proposed to the “Toxic” singer.

The pair first met on the set of the pop star’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

During their relationship, Asghari stood by Spears during her conservatorship drama. Spears told a court in June 2021 she wanted to “get married and have a baby” but was unable to do so under the conservatorship. Spears’ conservatorship, which was established in 2008, was terminated in November 2021.

Asghari recently teased fans that the two had decided on a wedding date. “Our lives have been a real life fairytale,” he shared via a since-expired Instagram Stories post in May. “Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.”

This is the third marriage for Spears, who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

