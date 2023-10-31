Britney Spears’ memoir the subject of a bidding war

Gallery Books

Revelations from Britney Spears‘ memoir, The Woman in Me, have kept fans captivated for several weeks, and now the book is about to captivate Hollywood.

Deadline reports that a bidding war has broken out over the rights to the book, which her agent has suggested could be a TV series, a documentary or a feature film. But Deadline points out that several documentaries on Britney have already been released and the recent Whitney Houston biopic didn’t do well, while Madonna‘s never got off the ground. As a result, Deadline says, the book might work best as a limited series.

Britney wrote on Instagram over the weekend, “Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready!!!” but then deleted the post a few hours later. Sources close to Britney told Variety that there is no volume 2 of The Woman in Me in the works.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.