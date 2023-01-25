Britney Spears not in any danger after concerned fans call police to her home

Fans of Britney Spears called police to her home after the singer deactivated her Instagram this week.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Sources from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department tell ABC News that deputies responded to the singer’s home around 11 p.m. Tuesday for a “check the wellbeing” call. Authorities reportedly made contact with the singer and determined she was not in any danger.

While Britney has deleted her account multiple times before, fans may have been concerned by the timing since TMZ recently reported the singer had a “meltdown” at an upscale California restaurant.

The outlet had shared a video purportedly showing the pop star speaking incoherently.

A staff member later told Page Six that Britney was not the “disruptor” in the incident and claimed another restaurant patron taunted the singer by continually recording her, even though she “was understandably upset.”

The video TMZ shared seemingly shows Britney talking to another person, believed to be a waiter, before shielding her face with a menu after looking in the direction of the person filming her.

