Britney Spears' older brother speaks out about her conservatorship, #FreeBritney movement

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

As calls intensify to free Britney Spears from her conservatorship, her older brother made a rare public statement regarding his sister’s mental health and, what he says, is a private family matter.

Bryan Spears, who is three years older than Britney, spoke to the As Not Seen on TV podcast and opened up about how his sister’s rise to stardom radically affected his family…and her.

While he attests the family tried to keep Britney’s life balanced and kept her best interests in mind, things came to a head in 2007 when the “Toxic” singer had her heartbreaking mental breakdown due to the pressure of being a global superstar.

That breakdown led to her being placed under a conservatorship led her father Jamie Spears, which Bryan maintained, “there was a need for it in the beginning.”

While he also admits his sister “always wanted to get out of [her conservatorship,] he attests “I think we made the right choice.”

Despite that, Bryan completely empathizes with his litter sister and understands why she’s unhappy with her current arrangement.

“It’s very frustrating to have,” He agrees. “Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.”

And while he doesn’t know whether or not Britney will be released from her conservatorship, he says that might do more harm than good.

“She’s been surrounded by a team of people since she was 15, so at what level does everyone just walk away or get reduced?,” Bryan wondered, saying that it would “be an adjustment.”

A hearing over whether or not her conservatorship will be extended after it’s set to expire August 22 will be held at a later date.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.