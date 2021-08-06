Britney Spears’ personal conservator Jodi Montgomery hits back at Jamie Spears

Britney Spears’ personal conservator Jodi Montgomery is hitting back at claims made by the singer’s father, Jamie Spears.



In court documents filed by Jamie opposing Britney’s request for his role as co-conservator to be “immediately” suspended, Jamie claimed Montgomery told him during a phone call that Britney is “mentally sick” and suggested she be put on a 5150 psychiatric hold.



Montgomery denied these claims in a statement obtained by Variety.



“Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks,” her statement says. “It does no good; it only does harm. We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only — the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears.”



The statement says Montgomery never expressed that Britney would qualify for a 5150 hold, and instead expressed concern that Jamie’s role in the conservatorship is what’s “having a serious impact on Ms. Spears’ mental health.”



“It is in Ms. Spears’ best interests that her father step down as her Conservator, so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears’ father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship,” the statement reads.

Jamie Spears is currently the conservator of Britney’s estate, meaning he controls all financial decisions. Montgomery is the conservator of the person, meaning she manages Britney’s personal and medical decisions.

