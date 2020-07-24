Britney Spears reveals her favorite Disney movie during fan Q&A

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When she isn’t sharing makeup-free selfies or wowing us with her dance moves, Britney Spears likes to answer fan questions on Instagram.

The latest fan Q&A featured the “Stronger” singer discussing her various cinematic tastes.

“My favorite Disney movie is probably Frozen,” Spears said, explaining that she likes the 2013 film because it’s about the “relationship” between “two sisters.”

The Oscar-winning film stands out for her because “one goes off and lives in a castle just because she can’t deal anymore,” referring to Elsa’s storyline.

As for Spears’ favorite non-Disney movie, she gave that honor to the 1986 classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, which stars Matthew Broderick.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, the 38-year-old revealed she goes to sleep between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, her favorite flower is a rose, she got her first car around age 17, and has only gotten “one speeding ticket my whole life.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Carson Blackwelder

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.