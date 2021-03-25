Britney Spears reveals the women who "have truly inspired my life"

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

Perhaps in honor of Women’s History Month, Britney Spears has taken to her socials to highlight some famous females she claims have been a major influence on her.

Britney posted a slideshow of actresses Sharon Stone, Natalie Portman and Sarah Jessica Parker, singers and siblings Noah and Miley Cyrus, her own sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and a yoga and fitness instructor named Tawny Janae.

“These are the women that have truly inspired my life!!!!” Britney captioned the photos. “Being away from family and my boyfriend while quarantining was really hard for me, but the good thing about social media is we can connect in a different way that helps us feel not alone in this crazy world”

She concluded, “These cool ladies always add a spark to my day.”

Why did Britney choose Stone and Parker? As Billboard notes, both of them supported the #FreeBritney movement on social media. As for Portman, they’ve apparently known each other since they were 10 years old and were both understudies for the same role in an off-Broadway musical. In 2013, Britney even tweeted that she’d like Portman to play her in a biopic.



Noah Cyrus was bowled over at being recognized by Britney, commenting, “MY JAW IS STILL ON THE FLOOR. you’ve been so inspiring to me since i was a kid and being able to grow up with your music WAS A BLESSSSSSINGGGGG. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY QUEEN!!!!!!”

Of course, many people jumped into the comments section to offer “proof” that Britney herself couldn’t have written the post. Some adherents of the #FreeBritney movement believe all her social media posts are created by others and she has no say in the matter.

