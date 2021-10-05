Britney Spears salutes the #FreeBritney movement in emotional social media post

Britney Spears emotionally acknowledged the #FreeBritney movement Monday, thanking her fans for their tireless support over the years.

Sharing a video of her posing in a white off-the-shoulder crop top — her signature style — the 39-year-old Grammy winner admitted that she has “no words” to describe her gratitude.

“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” she celebrated on Monday.

The “Toxic” singer added that she is overwhelmed by her fans’ passion, adding, “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true.”

She closed the sentimental post with two twirling pink heart emojis.

Britney’s fiancé, ﻿Sam Asghari﻿, also shouted out his bride-to-be’s fans in the comment section, asking them, “From a scale of 0-Britney how free are you?”

Britney, 39, has had her life governed by a conservatorship since 2008. Her father, Jamie Spears, acted as the conservator of her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down, citing health issues. However, he still maintained control over her finances until last Thursday, when Judge Brenda Penny ﻿suspended him, citing a “toxic environment.”

The singer also hinted Monday that she is getting ready to walk down the aisle by asking her 35 million followers in a subsequent post, “It’s not actually France folks … it’s French territory! Psss where should we get married????”

Spears toyed with a filter that gave her Disney princess styled eyes in the video, where she joked about wanting dessert.

“Psss don’t get me started on the concept of NOW,” she continued in the caption and declared in all capital letters, “GOD BLESS YOU ALL!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.