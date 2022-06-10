Britney Spears, Sam Asghari get a restraining order against her first husband

After Britney Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander, allegedly tried to crash her wedding Thursday, he was arrested on an out-of-county warrant for embezzlement and receiving stolen property. He’s now in jail, being held on suspicious of trespassing — and the newlyweds have just obtained a restraining order against him.

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, tells ABC News that Alexander is now under “an Emergency Protective Order,” and says he “looks forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he definitely should be.”

Rosengart went on to add, “This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe and she was a stunning and happy bride.”

According to Page Six, Alexander, a childhood friend of Britney’s who was married to her for 55 hours in 2004, has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Britney, Sam and Britney’s home. The order claims that Alexander has “continuously trespassed” on Britney’s property and that he allegedly had a knife in his possession yesterday.

Alexander was livestreaming his entry onto the property prior to his arrest.

