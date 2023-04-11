Britney Spears says she “cried” after a trainer told her she needed to “to get her younger body back”

Britney Spears wants fans to know that any paparazzi photos they see of her aren’t an accurate depiction of her body — and that goes double for the trainer who told her she needed to “get her younger body back.”

Britney posted a video of herself dancing around in a crop top and shorts, showing off her tanned tummy, and wrote, “my car broke down the other day…and the paps were there and took pics…I looked like an idiot !!! My facial expression, the way I was leaning over, the pooch in my stomach !!!…I went out with a friend and same thing!!!”

She then shared a story: “It didn’t look like my body and by no means am I saying my body is perfect but I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back.”

“Why the hell did she do that ??? It made me cry … I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself !!!” Britney continued angrily.

Britney went on to write that she works out three times a week for 45 minutes, and added, “I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take !!! God knows my body ain’t perfect but I did want to share what my body looks like at the moment.”

“I worked my a**,” she insisted. “And for some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile … Yup, y’all got it … I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and b**h, I’m just getting started.”

