Britney Spears seemingly shades Justin Timberlake in new Instagram post

Britney Spears turned heads on Instagram when she appeared to referenceher ex, Justin Timberlake, in a since-deleted post that painted him in a bad light.

Britney said mother Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, about whom she’s spoken out previously, aren’t the only people she says are guilty of using her for “FAME and ATTENTION.” Britney also seemingly put Justin on blast, writing, “Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!!”

Justin sparked rumors Britney cheated on him, thus dooming their fairytale romance, by using a lookalike in the music video for his heartbreak hit “Cry Me a River.” The former NSYNC singer previously apologized to Britney after fans became upset when his post-breakup actions were revisited for the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

While Britney’s latest post was removed, she referenced another ex in another post — Kevin Federline. She shared a drawing his 19-year-old daughter, Kori, drew and said the teen’s talent “makes me feel so stupid.”

“I think she was 12 when she did this … I’ve kept it all this time … she did it by hand no tracing,” Britney raved. “I respect people who can draw like this … My son can do the same thing … I mean wow … wow !!!!”

Kori’s mother, ﻿Shar Jackson﻿, reacted to the shoutout and commented, “So crazy you posted this now because she’s working on a new one for you.” Shar shares a 17-year-old son, Kaleb, with Federline.

