Britney Spears shares details about her wedding: “We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment”

Andrea Dresdale

More details about Britney Spears wedding are out, thanks to Vogue, which was front and center at the ceremony.

Britney tied the knot with Sam Asghari at her Thousand Oaks, California, home and revealed she knew exactly what she wanted for her big day. “We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends,” she said. “We wanted warm and feminine colors, including blush, white, cream and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush and reds.”

The guest list included Madonna, Selena Gomez, will.i.am, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Britney’s dress designer, Donatella Versace. The fashion icon sculpted a custom, off-the-shoulder white dress with an open neckline and a long slit up the side. As for Sam, he wore a complementary Versace tux.

Among the decorations was a sea of pink, velvet and blush roses and an ornate, princess-like carriage pulled by a white horse with gold hooves. The ceremony lasted 10 minutes, and Britney had three separate outfit changes — by Versace — for her reception.

The outlet reports she and Sam did not have a first dance, but Britney did take over the dance floor with Selena and Madonna. The “Toxic” singer also joined Paris to belt out the heiress’s hit “Stars Are Blind.”

The reception wrapped at 10:15 p.m. The couple climbed into a Rolls Royce and were driven away to their happily ever after as guests waved sparklers in the air.

Britney and Sam first began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. The Iranian-born actor popped the question in September 2021 with a 4-carat diamond ring.

This is Britney’s third marriage and Sam’s first. Britney shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

