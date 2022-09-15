Britney Spears shouts out Drew Barrymore for “bringing light to my wedding”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Britney Spears is feeling the love from actress Drew Barrymore, who was one of the famous guests at her wedding. After the Golden Globe-winning actress had kind words for Britney, the pop star is returning the favor.

To recap, Drew gushed over Britney’s “fairytale” wedding to ﻿Sam Asghari﻿ ﻿﻿earlier this week when appearing on ﻿Jimmy Fallon﻿’s late night talk show. She had spoken about how they “felt connected” because they’ve “both been through a lot of things” and described Britney’s nuptials as “intimate,” “fairy-tale-ish” and “very sweet.”

Britney caught wind of the high praise and shouted out the ﻿Santa Clarita Diet﻿ star on Instagram. “Thank you for bringing light to my wedding,” she wrote. “We have both been through so much.”

The Grammy winner continued, “you declaring my cry for freedom in a country where we are all equal is not only in verb with HUMANITY !!! It calls for every person who fought for me in a time where just a silly and childish ‘Free Britney’ shirt actually had more meaning to me than just that !!!”

“You reminded me of the night of my wedding to just one and one thing only !!! A smile with my eyes closed,” she continued.

Britney also spoke about how she is trying “to understand the meaning of self love.”

The “Toxic” singer wed Asghari in June. Aside from Barrymore, other famous guests included Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace.

