Britney Spears shows off dramatic new haircut

Britney Spears is walking out of 2020 with a bold new haircut. The “Toxic” singer has traded in her long golden hair for a shoulder-length bob.

“Cut my hair,” Britney announced Wednesday on Instagram. “You know what they say …. out with the old …. in with the new !!!!!”



She also encouraged her 27 million followers, “Now let us pray.”

Britney is already in love with her new look and has uploaded several different shots showing off her new ‘do.

Fans were quick to praise her new ‘do, calling it “cute” and “chic.”

This isn’t the first time the star has experimented with her hair this year. In May, Britney shrugged off the advice from hair stylists and fellow celebrities against at-home haircuts by giving herself bangs.

“Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger?!?!” she cheekily wrote in the surprise announcement and raved about how much she loved her new look.

Spears’ shorter hair comes as the singer is currently locked in a legal battle over her conservatorship. She is requesting that her father, James “Jamie” Spears, be removed as conservator.

On Tuesday, her father claimed on CNN that he hasn’t been able to contact his daughter since the summer and accused her “self-serving” legal team of being manipulative.

Neither Britney nor her team, have commented on the interview.

By Megan Stone

