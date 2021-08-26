Britney Spears thanks boyfriend Sam Asghari for sticking beside her

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Britney Spears is feeling thankful for her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. So much so, that the pop star took to social media to lovingly shout him out.

Sharing a snapshot of the two together on Instagram, Britney, 39, wrote, “Not only has this cute a****** been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook ! Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star.”

Sam, 27, cheekily responded, “Yes F that a–hole,” followed by the crying laughing emoji.

Britney and Sam began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. He’s remained by her side since then, which means he’s been there as the pop star deals with her ongoing conservatorship woes.

Most recently, the “Toxic” singer has been under investigation for alleged battery stemming from an altercation with an employee August 16, according to Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The employee alleges Britney struck them, though they weren’t injured. Britney’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, called the allegation “overblown sensational tabloid fodder.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.