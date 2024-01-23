Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (01/23/24)

By Brooke Fox |
- “Oppenheimer” leads the OSCAR NOMINATIONS with 13….but Margot Robbie, Fantasia Barrino, Leonardo DiCaprio & “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig are ALL SNUBBED!
- And the Razzie Nominations for the WORST IN FILM are out too! “The Expendables 4” leads with 7, followed by “The Exorcist: Believer” and “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” with 5 each
- VIRAL VIDEO: Jason Kelce carried a young Taylor Swift fan to the window so she could see Taylor…and hearing the mom tell the story of HOW IT HAPPENED will bring tears to your eyes!
- Fans are SHOCKED that Ryan Gosling got suspended from school in first grade, for THROWING STEAK KNIVES at other kids
- Will Ferrell made a documentary about a cross country road trip he did with his trans best friend…and critics say it will SAVE LIVES [SCROLL DOWN FOR INTERVIEW ABOUT THE FILM]
- Sofia Vergara confirms REASON for split from husband Joe Manganiello “He wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby.”
- PICS: North West shares make up free pics of Kim K without her permission
- Nick Cannon paid TRIBUTE to his son Zen, who died of cancer at just five months old
- PICS: Selena Gomez reflects on how her body has changed over the last decade, “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me”
- Rihanna can’t help but FANGIRL over Natalie Portman at Paris Fashion Week
- PICS: Just Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed as fancy aliens
- Dwayne Johnson will finally OWN HIS NICKNAME “The Rock”!
- “Jurassic World 4” is IN THE WORKS with the writer of the original “Jurassic Park”
- Megan Thee Stallion is dropping a NEW SINGLE on Friday called “Hiss”
- VIDEO: Billy Joel teased his first new song in 17 years yesterday on Instagram