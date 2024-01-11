Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/11/24)

- Jennifer Lawrence calls her wedding day “AWFUL” and admits she even had to kick Robert De Niro out of her rehearsal dinner!
- Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella, 19, reveal her BRAIN CANCER diagnosis in emotional ‘GMA’ interview [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL INTERVIEW]
- Wiz Khalifa shows up to his 10 year old son’s parent/teacher conference HIGH because the teachers expect it and “know what’s up”
- VIDEO: Drew Barrymore breaks down in tears in message to Adam Sandler after watching “The Wedding Singer”
- Selena Gomez starring as Linda Ronstadt in a BIOPIC portraying 11-time Grammy winner
- The cast of “Full House” did a ZOOM CALL yesterday . . . which was the second anniversary of Bob Saget’s death
- Shannen Doherty blames the Kevin Smith movie “Mallrats” for KILLING HER CAREER, “People literally thought that I was carrying the movie, so therefore it was a box office failure, it was completely on me.”