bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/15/21)

conor
  • NSFW VIDEO: Conor McGregor has an x-rated $2 million SEX WATCH!
  • Cardi B lands her FIRST LEAD MOVIE ROLE in a comedy called “Assisted Living”
  • Here’s the teaser for Ashton Kutcher’s Cheetos Super Bowl commercial
  • Matthew McConaughey hints he might be joining the WWE!!!
  • Armie Harmmer’s ex says, “He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it”….and DMs have leaked where he calls himself “100% A CANNIBAL” and a he told another woman he wanted to cut off her toe and keep it in his pocket! Armie has spoken out calling them all “bullsh** claims”

  • Wilmer Valderrama and his fiance are expecting a baby girl…and they used a SKYDIVER for the gender reveal!
  • Kesha on how Demi Lovato inspired her new hobby of SUMMONING ALIENS
  • PICS: Miley Cyrus once climbed the Hollywood Roosevelt sign NAKED!
  • Ben Affleck says people were TERRIBLE to Jennifer Lopez when they were dating and “sexist, racist . . . ugly [and] vicious” stuff was written about her
  • Siegfried from “Siegfried and Roy” dies at 81 from CANCER on Wednesday
  • A rep for Dustin “Screech” Diamond confirmed that he was diagnosed with STAGE 4 CANCER
  • Ernie Hudson said there was a scene in the original “Ghostbusters” where a ghost gave Dan Aykroyd ORAL RELATIONS while he was sleeping
  • Joanne Rogers, the widow of Mr. Rogers, died yesterday at the age of 92

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 