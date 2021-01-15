Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/15/21)

- NSFW VIDEO: Conor McGregor has an x-rated $2 million SEX WATCH!
- Cardi B lands her FIRST LEAD MOVIE ROLE in a comedy called “Assisted Living”
- Here’s the teaser for Ashton Kutcher’s Cheetos Super Bowl commercial
- Matthew McConaughey hints he might be joining the WWE!!!
- Armie Harmmer’s ex says, “He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it”….and DMs have leaked where he calls himself “100% A CANNIBAL” and a he told another woman he wanted to cut off her toe and keep it in his pocket! Armie has spoken out calling them all “bullsh** claims”
Multiple victims of Armie Hammer came out saying he used his fame to manipulate em to have sex, calling em "kitties" and drink their BLOOD, now WHAT IN HANNIBAL LECTER??? pic.twitter.com/LWxgZdXC4t
— tevin 💀🔪 (@tevinauguste) January 10, 2021
- Wilmer Valderrama and his fiance are expecting a baby girl…and they used a SKYDIVER for the gender reveal!
- Kesha on how Demi Lovato inspired her new hobby of SUMMONING ALIENS
- PICS: Miley Cyrus once climbed the Hollywood Roosevelt sign NAKED!
- Ben Affleck says people were TERRIBLE to Jennifer Lopez when they were dating and “sexist, racist . . . ugly [and] vicious” stuff was written about her
- Siegfried from “Siegfried and Roy” dies at 81 from CANCER on Wednesday
- A rep for Dustin “Screech” Diamond confirmed that he was diagnosed with STAGE 4 CANCER
- Ernie Hudson said there was a scene in the original “Ghostbusters” where a ghost gave Dan Aykroyd ORAL RELATIONS while he was sleeping
- Joanne Rogers, the widow of Mr. Rogers, died yesterday at the age of 92