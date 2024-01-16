Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/16/24)

- Anthony Anderson had his MOM INTERRUPT anyone who was going over their speech time at last night’s Emmys….but many are claiming it was “DISRESPECTFUL“???? She did it the first time during Jennifer Coolidge’s speech where she thanked “all the evil gays”! [VIDEO BELOW]
“I wanna thank all the evil gays!!!”
—Jennifer Coolidge winning her second Emmy for The White Lotus lol pic.twitter.com/D6CqNEIZiK
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024
- Christina Applegate TEARS UP after receiving standing ovation at last night’s Emmys! “Thank you so much. Oh my god, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine.”
- Kieren Culkin used his emotional Emmy acceptance speech to tell his wife, “I want MORE” KIDS!
- We finally know who the MYSTERIOUS GREEN GOBLIN on the Emmy’s silver carpet was! It’s Princess Poppy from Ru Paul’s Drag Race!
- VIDEO: Matthew Perry fans left ‘sobbing’ after touching rendition of Friends theme song by Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth performs the theme song from #Friends during the in memoriam segment at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YbfNUZOHYj
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024
- PICS: Here’s what everyone wore to the Emmy’s this year!
- Lindsay Lohan was “VERY HURT and disappointed” by a “fire crotch” joke included in the new “Mean Girls” movie
- Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo will PERFORM at the Grammys
- Shannen Doherty says that she has a long list of people that she does NOT WANT AT HER FUNERAL
- Hulk Hogan and a friend HELPED RESCUE a 17-year-old woman from an overturned car on the highway
- VIDEO: A seagull literally untied Influencer Lele Pons bikini top!