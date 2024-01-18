Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/18/24)

- Jennifer Lopez is releasing a 65 MINUTE MOVIE to go along with her album “This Is Me . . . Now” that is “a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing.” You’ve got to see the FULL TRAILER BELOW
- New Chuck E. Cheese TV game show will have contestants competing in a HUMAN SIZE CLAW MACHINE!
- WHAT! Katt Williams says he’s producing a NEW TUPAC ALBUM featuring unreleased verses And Cardi B
- Pauly Shore starring as Richard Simmons in new biopic…and does NOT HAVE PERMISSION of Richard Simmons himself! “I have never given my permission for this movie.”
- Kim Kardashian gives an “OF COURSE” tour of her office…and of course she has a wall of her magazine covers and her own tanning bed
@kimkardashian
- VIDEO: Green Day performed a surprise set at a New York subway station for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
- There was almost a movie where Batman gets Lois Lane PREGNANT, then dies, and she raises the baby with Superman! But execs thought it was “too creepy”
- PICS: Kanye West gets $850K titanium dentures modeled after James Bond spy
- Jennifer Coolidge is joining Jason Momoa and Jack Black in the live-action “Minecraft” MOVIE
- Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich Airport for traveling with ‘unregistered’ LUXURY WATCH
- Dana Carvey RETURNS to his “Fly on the Wall” podcast with David Spade after losing his 32-year-old son Dex to an accidental drug overdose in November
- PICS: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra threw an Elmo-themed birthday party for their 2-year-old daughter Malti
- Did the Lizzie McGuire” reboot get canceled by Disney because some of the plot points were NOT G-RATED, like Lizzie hooking up with an old crush???
- Ariana Grande is releasing her 7th ALBUM, “Eternal Sunshine”, on March 8th
- VIDEO: “Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey did an underwater maternity photo shoot